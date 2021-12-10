Home  >  News

Activists mark int'l human rights day with protests vs ATA, drug war killings

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 11 2021 02:45 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Activists mark international human rights day with protests against the country's anti-terror law and the drug war killings under the Duterte administration. This report from Johnson Manabat - ANC, The World Tonight, December 10, 2021
Read More:  human rights   international human rights day   anti-terror law   Duterte administration  