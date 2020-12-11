Bulacan mayors hope toll holiday will be unnecessary, press for return of cash lanes on NLEX

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Town mayors of Bulacan province hope the payment collection at the North Luzon Expressway improves so that there will be no need to suspend its operations, the league's president said Friday ahead of a meeting with tollway operators.

The League of Municipalities of Bulacan will be meeting with NLEX operators Friday to settle these issues, its leader Guiguinto Mayor Ambrosio Cruz said.

"Hopefully di kami umabot sa ganun kasi at the end of the day, kailangan ang expressway…Pag nagsabi tayo ng toll holiday, pupuwersahin natin na gamitin yun nang libre, which is hindi naman legal," Cruz told ANC's Headstart when asked if declaring something similar to the one imposed by the local government of Valenzuela is possible.

(Hopefully it doesn't come to that because at the end of the day we need the expressway. If we declare a toll holiday, we will force the use of that without pay, which is not legal.)

"Ang mahalaga, mag-uusap kami ngayon at definitely ay 100 percent magkakaroon ng win-win solution. Kung sakaling hindi kami masiyahan, probably that will be the time we will consider that option," he said.

(What's important is we will talk today and definitely, 100 percent, we will have a win-win solution. In case we're not happy with the decision, probably that will be that time we will consider that option.)

Bulacan local government chiefs want cash payment booths at the NLEX reopened while the RFID system is still riddled with glitches.

Cruz said problems with the cashless system is causing traffic, when the sensors fail to pick up on the data from the RFID sticker tag and the cars start to queue behind each other.

A temporary intervention to ease the buildup was recently done by having people manually scan the stickers when they don't work, he said.

"Maglagay ng cash lane para may option yung motorist. Kasi at the end of the day ang mahalaga dito, lahat ba may RFID na? Second, yung RFID ba nagtatrabaho na? Ito yung kailangan ma-thresh out," he said..

(Add the cash lane so the motorists will have options. At the end of the day, what's important here is, do all vehicles have RFID? Second, is the RFID working properly? This is what we have to thresh out.)