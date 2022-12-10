Home  >  News

Quiboloy, 40 iba pa pinatawan ng parusa ng US Treasury

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2022 07:14 PM | Updated as of Dec 10 2022 07:18 PM

Pinatawan ng parusa ng United States Treasury si Pastor Apollo Quiboloy ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ at 40 iba pang personalidad at grupo sa 9 na bansa dahil umano sa korapsiyon at human rights abuse. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Sabado, 10 Disyembre 2022. 

