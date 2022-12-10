Home > News Quiboloy, 40 iba pa pinatawan ng parusa ng US Treasury ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 10 2022 07:14 PM | Updated as of Dec 10 2022 07:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Pinatawan ng parusa ng United States Treasury si Pastor Apollo Quiboloy ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ at 40 iba pang personalidad at grupo sa 9 na bansa dahil umano sa korapsiyon at human rights abuse. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Sabado, 10 Disyembre 2022. US Treasury sanctions Quiboloy, around 40 others for 'corruption, human rights abuse' Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol, TV Patrol Top Read More: Apollo Quiboloy human rights abuse Jesus Christ Kingdom of Jesus Christ /sports/12/10/22/national-u-reclaims-uaap-cheerdance-crown/video/life/12/10/22/christmas-feels-dama-na-sa-ilang-rehiyon/entertainment/12/10/22/sf-based-nonprofit-tackles-revisionism-in-29th-year-of-honoring-ph-films/news/12/10/22/la-county-sees-rise-in-hate-crimes/life/12/10/22/historic-filipinotown-in-la-holds-parol-parade