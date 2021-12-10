Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The number of COVID-19 patients at Philippine General Hospital, one of the biggest coronavirus referral hospitals in the country, is now down to 56, according to its spokesperson.

“Ngayon po meron kaming 56 patients na COVID sa PGH,” Dr. Jonas del Rosario said Friday.

“May mga araw po na 1, 2. Minsan nga ay wala, pero ang average nu’ng tiningnan ko for the last . . . Pagpasok ng Disyembre siguro ang average ay mga 2 to 3 patients a day na lang, give and take. Minsan kasi wala, minsan 6, so more or less mga 2 to 3 patients a day.

“Pero kasabay noon, may mga nakakauwi at nakaka-recover. Kaya ’yung numero namin matagal-tagal na rin na nasa double digits na, line of 50s, which is good. Ibig sabihin mas konting COVID cases na ang aming inaalagaan.”

Del Rosario said some beds previously allotted for COVID-19 cases are now being given to non-COVID-19 patients.

“For example sa COVID charity wing namin, ’yung services na mga charity or service, dati apat na 40-bed wards ’yan ng COVID. So ngayon ay isa na lang,” he saidl

“Kasi nga eh, sa charity I think 30 patients na lang ang andoon so sayang naman ’yung 3 wards na bakante so binigay muna namin ulit sa non-COVID patients. At mabilis namang napuno.

“At doon naman po sa pay ward, dati mga 4 din na wings ’yun na para sa COVID. Ngayon 1 na lang muna.”

He said that only a handful of their healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days.

“Every day tinitingnan ko ’yung data ng mga healthcare workers na nagpapa-RT-PCR, kasi kami napakababa ng threshold namin kung gusto ng empleyado na magpa-RT-PCR, may nararamdaman sila o baka na-expose sila eh sina-swab namin. Halos laging zero,” he said.

“Minsan, for the past4four weeks, siguro sa . . . may mga ilang araw lang na merong 1 or 2 na nag-positive pero most of the time, zero. So masaya kami.”

Del Rosario previously said the hospital was ready to focus on COVID-19 operations again should cases surge following the emergence of the omicron variant. — TeleRadyo, 10 December 2021