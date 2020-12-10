Truckers nagbanta ng taas-presyo sa bilihin dahil truck ban
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 10 2020 08:01 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, truck, truck ban, Alliance of Concerned Truck Owners and Organizations, bilihin, Department of Trade and Industry, TV Patrol, Doris Bigornia
- /life/12/10/20/what-christmas-is-for-an-aeta-community-in-subic
- /video/news/12/10/20/age-requirement-sa-pagkuha-ng-kasambahay-itaas-sa-18-anyos-grupo
- /news/12/10/20/ilang-ospital-sa-bulacan-nueva-ecija-binigyan-ng-ppe-test-kits
- /sports/12/10/20/pba-completion-of-bubble-season-is-early-christmas-gift-for-commissioner-marcial
- /news/12/10/20/mga-bata-pinapayagan-nang-sumama-sa-mga-staycation-iatf-official