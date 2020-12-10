Truckers nagbanta ng taas-presyo sa bilihin dahil truck ban

Watch also in iWantTFC

Nagbanta ang mga trucker na posibleng tumaas ang presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin dahil sa muling pagpapatupad ng truck ban. Pero kinontra ito ng Department of Trade and Industry na may babala rin sa mga trucker. Nagpa-Patrol, Doris Bigornia. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 10 Disyembre 2020