Truckers nagbanta ng taas-presyo sa bilihin dahil truck ban

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2020 08:01 PM

Nagbanta ang mga trucker na posibleng tumaas ang presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin dahil sa muling pagpapatupad ng truck ban. Pero kinontra ito ng Department of Trade and Industry na may babala rin sa mga trucker. Nagpa-Patrol, Doris Bigornia. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 10 Disyembre 2020

