PH budget for 2021 nears signature after House ratifies bicameral report

Watch also in iWantTFC

The proposed 2021 budget inches closer to President Rodrigo Duterte's desk after the House of Representatives ratified the bicameral report on the measure while the bill has allotted funds for the country's COVID-19 vaccination program. But education and infrastructure still edge out health funding in the spending plan. RG Cruz has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 9, 2020