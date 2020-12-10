Home  >  News

Harry Roque: All Filipinos should follow COVID-19 protocols

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2020 02:55 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said Thursday all Filipinos should follow protocols meant to arrest the spread of COVID-19, as the tourism sector gradually reopens. 

"Umaapela po tayo sa ating mga kababayan, talagang ang tanging paraan para mapatupad itong lahat ng mga minimum health protocols ay pagsunod ng lahat ng mga Pilipino," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque. 

(We are appealing to our compatriots, the only way to enforce all minimum health protocols is for all Filipinos to follow.)

"Kaya po binubuksan natin ang turismo, napakarami na pong nagugutom sa sektor na iyan. Pero hindi po ibig sabihin, babalewalain na natin ang mga napatunayan nang paraan para mapabagal po ang pagkalat ng COVID-19: mask, hugas, iwas," he said in a press briefing. 

(Tourism is being opened because many people in that sector are starving. But this does not mean that we will snub proven ways to curb COVID-19 transmission: wear a mask, wash your hands, and avoid crowded areas.)
