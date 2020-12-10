Filipino trade union organizer arrested on International Human Rights Day
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 10 2020 11:19 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, International Human Rights Day, IHRD arrests, HRD7, Dennise Velasco
- /video/spotlight/12/10/20/global-covid-19-cases-reach-over-60-million-nearly-a-year-since-1st-reported-case
- /news/12/10/20/outgoing-south-korean-ambassador-makes-farewell-call-on-duterte-at-malacaang
- /video/news/12/10/20/bulacan-mayors-appeal-to-govt-to-allow-cash-lanes-until-rfid-problems-are-fixed
- /news/12/10/20/batanes-confirms-3rd-covid-19-case
- /sports/12/10/20/pinay-golfers-yuka-saso-bianca-pagdanganan-eye-history-at-us-womens-open