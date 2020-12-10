Home  >  News

Filipino trade union organizer arrested on International Human Rights Day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2020 11:19 PM

A Philippine trade union organizer was among seven persons arrested in a series of police raids as activists marked International Human Rights Day.

Dennise Velasco was arrested after a search of his house yielded firearms, which his lawyer says were planted by the raiding team. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 10, 2020
