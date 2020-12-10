Home  >  News

Filipino activists mark world human rights day with protests

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2020 11:39 PM

Filipino activists marked International Human Rights Day with protests condemning extrajudicial killings and government's crackdown on dissent.

As this report tells us, Malacañang admits there is a need to improve the capacity of the police to solve crimes without compromising human rights. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 10, 2020
