Duterte will fast-track 2021 budget approval, won't ditch veto power: spokesman

Watch also in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte will exercise his veto power if needed, even if he fast tracks the approval of the 2021 national budget that includes funds for COVID-19 programs, Malacañang said Thursday.

"Bibilisan naman po ng Palasyo ang pagsusuri sa budget para malaman kung may mga specific line item na ibi-veto ang Presidente,"

"We will take all steps necessary para maging batas po ito (so that this will become a law) on time," said Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque.

"Pero hindi po isasakripisyo o isu-surrender ng Palasyo, ng Presidente iyong kaniyang kapangyarihan na pag-aralan ang budget at siguraduhing walang dapat na item ng appropriation na dapat ma-veto. The President will still exercise his power of review and his power of line veto," he told reporters.

(But the Palace, the President will not sacrifice or surrender his power to study the budget and ensure that no item in the appropriation should have been veto.)



Duterte as of 12 noon has not received a copy of the national spending plan that a committee of senators and House representatives ratified, said his spokesman.