DOST says 'doing what could be done' on delayed scholars' allowance

The Department of Science and Technology said Thursday it was "doing what could be done" on the delay of allowances and incentives of some of its scholars.

The agency recently saw an increase in scholars, while the release of funds is hit by limited banking hours due to the pandemic, said DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña.

"Ginagawa na namin kung ano ang magagawa," he said in a public briefing.

(We are doing what could be done.)

Universities at times are also late in reporting which scholars have good academic standing, he said.

"The money is there, and if only the schools where they are going or submitting the required reports, wala dapat delay. Ang nagiging problema kung minsan ay doon sa mga universities," Dela Peña said.

(The money is there and if only the schools where they are going or are submitting the required reports, there should be no delay. The problem sometimes is with the universities.)

