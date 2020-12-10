Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Bulacan officials sang-ayon sa hakbang ng Valenzuela mayor vs NLEX

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2020 07:06 PM

Suportado ng mga lokal na opisyal sa Bulacan ang ginawang hakbang ni Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian na kastiguhin ang NLEX Corp. dahil sa palyado umanong RFID system na nagdudulot ng matinding trapiko. Nagpa-Patrol, Raffy Santos. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 10 Disyembre 2020

