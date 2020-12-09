Home  >  News

Analysts warn public vs relaxing guard during pandemic, as holidays near

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2020 02:52 AM

Authorities are beefing up efforts to monitor whether the ban on mass gatherings will be strictly followed these holidays. A research group is worried Filipinos won't learn from the mistakes of other countries, which recorded a COVID-19 surge following holiday celebrations. More from Raphael Bosano. - The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 9, 2020
 
