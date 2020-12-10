Allergic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 'normal': expert

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Allergic reaction among those inoculated with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom is normal, an infectious disease expert said Thursday.

Many vaccines have "tolerable and manageable" adverse reactions, said Dr. Rontgene Solante, head of the adult infectious diseases unit at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

"Most of these ay talagang (are really) self-limited. Nawawala 'yan at saka di 'yan serious adverse event. Normal 'yan sa lahat ng mga bakuna," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It disappears and it's not a serious adverse event. It's normal in all vaccines.)

"Importante n'yan we have to communicate these side effects or adverse events, para hindi sila mangangamba at saka 'yung fear ng vaccination dun kasi naguumpisa 'yan 'pag di natin napapaliwanag sa kanila," he added.

(What's important is we have to communicate these side effects or adverse events so the public doesn't fear vaccinations because that's where it starts, when we don't make them understand.)