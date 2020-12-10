Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Age requirement sa pagkuha ng kasambahay itaas sa 18 anyos: grupo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2020 07:52 PM

Nagpaalala ang Department of Labor and Employment na labag sa batas ang pagkuha ng domestic workers na mas mababa pa sa 15 anyos. Para naman sa isang child rights group, mas mabuti kung gawing 18 anyos pataas ang mga pinapayagang maging kasambahay upang mas maproteksiyunan ang mga kabataan. Nagpa-Patrol, Arra Perez. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 10 Disyembre 2020. 

