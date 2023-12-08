Home  >  News

Filipino fishermen recount incident with Chinese-flagged vessel

Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 09 2023 01:05 AM

The captain of a Filipino fishing boat allegedly rammed and abandoned at sea by a Chinese flagged cargo vessel files a maritime protest to the Philippine Coast Guard. — The World Tonight, ANC, December 8, 2023
