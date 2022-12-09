Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Planong Maharlika fund, nabawasan ang puhunan; ilang GOCCs puwedeng mag-ambag

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 09 2022 07:52 PM | Updated as of Dec 09 2022 10:54 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Mahigit kalahati ang nabawas sa kapital ng ipinapanukalang Maharlika Wealth Fund matapos tanggalin sa mga mamumuhunan dito ang Social Security System, Government Service Insurance System, at ang pambansang budget. Pinayagan naman ang ilan pang source ng pagkukuhanan ng pondo gaya ng Pagcor. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 9 Disyembre 2022. ​

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PAGCOR   GSIS   Maharlika Wealth Fund   pondo   business   SSS sovereign wealth fund  