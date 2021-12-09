Home  >  News

Pacquiao nag-sorry sa traffic dulot ng kaniyang QC motorcade

Posted at Dec 09 2021 08:07 PM

Humingi ng paumanhin si presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao sa mabigat na traffic na idinulot ng kanyang pagmo-motorcade sa Quezon City nitong Huwebes. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 09 Disyembre 2021

