Watch more on iWantTFC

The suspected terrorists behind the explosion at the Mindanao State University in Marawi City were caught on CCTV prowling the campus before the bomb attack that killed at least 4 people and injured around 50 others.

CCTV footage released by the military showed one of the suspects carrying a black bag and the other wearing a black hoodie.

Police earlier identified two suspects in the bombing as Kadapi Mimbesa also known as "Engineer", and Arsani Membisa alias "Lapitos", both members of the Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group.

Engineer is believed to be an improvised explosive device (IED) expert who has existing warrants of arrest for cases of kidnapping, serious illegal detention, and illegal possession of explosive device.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Authorities said the IED that ripped through Sunday's Catholic mass at MSU was placed in a black bag.

The explosion could have been a revenge attack for government operations against three militant groups -- Dawlah Islamiyah-Philippines, Abu Sayyaf and Maute -- in western Mindanao in recent days, the military earlier said.

It said an alleged accomplice in the attack was captured on Wednesday.