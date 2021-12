Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Senator Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday said he will push for federalism in the Philippines when he gets the chance to be elected as the country’s president in 2022.

“Sang-ayon ako sa pagpapalit ng sistema ng ating gobyerno para madisiplina itong isyu ng korapsyon at higit sa lahat isusulong natin ang pederalismo at saka ipupush natin local autonomy,” said Pacquiao.

(I am in favor of changing the system of government to discipline the issue of corruption and more importantly push for federalism and local autonomy.)

Pacquiao, who hails from Mindanao, said he agrees with changing the Constitution but through Constitutional Convention to allow the participation of Filipinos in the process.

“Gusto ko marami ang magdedesisyon, yung taumbayan,” he said.

(I want the participation of the masses.)

- TeleRadyo 8 December 2021