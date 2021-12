Watch more on iWantTFC

With no trace yet of the Omicron variant in the Philippines, local researchers said Metro Manila is now at "very low risk" for COVID-19.

Infections in the region and the rest of the country continue to decline as more Filipinos get jabbed.

But a health expert said the government's high target for vaccination coverage may not be achievable in the remaining weeks of the year. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 8, 2021