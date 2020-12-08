Poe: 'Reckless' tagging that endangers individuals must be stopped

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Sen. Grace Poe said Tuesday the hurling of reckless and baseless accusation must be prevented, as debates on whether or not red-tagging must be criminalized continue.

Poe said she attended an earlier hearing on the tagging of some celebrities to be allegedly allied with the Left, and she remarked there that the "military should be careful about their pronouncements" because those who are accused "aren’t just being threatened by the government, for example, but even in social media, they are being bashed by those who are supportive of this government."

"Certainly, the reckless tagging of anybody that will damage their reputation, that will put them in danger is something that we really need to prevent," she told ANC's Headstart.

"Whether or not it’s called red-tagging or false accusations, public humiliation or any pronouncement that is not substantiated should really be controlled because otherwise, people will be wary of all of these. Any citizen now is subject to that same threat," she said.

Some senators, including the chairman of the national defense committee Panfilo Lacson, said they were willing to study the suggestion to impose penalties against linking individuals to the communist movement.

Former Ateneo School of Government Dean Antonio La Viña made the suggestion during a Senate hearing, saying red-tagging is "terrorism in its worst form."

President Rodrigo Duterte laughed at the proposal, according to Senate President Vicente Sotto III.