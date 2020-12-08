Home  >  News

NLEX operator vows to resolve traffic jams in Valenzuela

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 08 2020 10:53 PM

The operator of the North Luzon Expressway vows to resolve Valenzuela City's traffic congestion that arose from the buggy implementation of the company's cashless toll collection system.

But Mayor Rex Gatchalian said he won't accept mere lip service from the toll operator. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 8, 2020
