Mayor says NLEX automated toll system in Valenzuala must be at least 95 pct effective

Watch also in iWantTFC

The automated toll system of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in Valenzuela City should be able to read RFID tags on at least 95 percent of passing vehicles for its suspension to be lifted, city Mayor Rex Gatchalian said Tuesday.

Gatchalian on Monday suspended the business permit of the NLEX Corp because non-responsive sensors of its RFID system had been causing heavy traffic in Valenzuela City.

"Importante puntahan nila ako anytime para magkaintindihan kami, ano ang hinahanap nating ekspektasyon. Sa akin siguro ang pinakamadaling ekspektasyon, 95 percent or 98 percent dapat ang readability," he said in a public briefing.

(It is important that they go to me so that we can agree on the expectations that we are looking for. For me perhaps the easiest expectation is that the readability should be 95 to 98 percent.)

This is the readability rate of the South Luzon Expressway's cashless toll system, he said.

"Maganda ho iyong ginagawa ng DOTr (Department of Transportation) na mag-automate. Ang sa akin lang mali o panget iyong technology na ginamit ng NLEX," Gatchalian said.

(The DOTr's move to automate is good. For me what is wrong or bad is the technology used by NLEX.)

"Technology is supposed to make our lives easier, faster and more efficient. Ang problema dito sa kanila, naging mas mahirap ang buhay natin kasi iyong toll plaza, hulaan kung mababasa ka ng sensor o hindi," he added.

(The problem with them is our lives became harder because with the toll plaza, it's a guessing game whether or not the sensor could read you.)

Asked to give a timeline on the lifting of the NLEX business permit suspension, the mayor said, "Ang sagot d’yan dapat NLEx na kasi ‘pag na-suspend ka, the ball is in your court."

(The answer should be with NLEX because if you're suspended, the ball is in your court.)

"Gusto mong ma-lift ang suspension, kailangan gawin mo agad ‘yong mga dapat mong ayusin," he said.

(If you want the suspension lifted, you should do what is needed to be fixed.)