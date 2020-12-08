'Just for show': Duterte administration's human rights efforts draw flak
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 08 2020 10:39 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Karapatan, Commission on Human Rights, International Human Rights Day, human rights
- /life/12/08/20/alamin-mga-sintomas-ng-holiday-heart-syndrome
- /business/12/08/20/nomura-sees-ph-growth-disappointment-in-2021-new-rate-cuts
- /business/12/08/20/japan-cabinet-oks-707-billion-new-stimulus-to-fight-virus
- /overseas/12/08/20/india-could-authorize-covid-19-vaccines-in-weeks-300-million-on-priority-list
- /overseas/12/08/20/china-summons-us-diplomat-over-sanctions-vows-retaliation