'Just for show': Duterte administration's human rights efforts draw flak

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 08 2020 10:39 PM

Just for show. That's how a Philippine human rights group branded efforts by the Duterte administration to address the human rights situation in the country.

This as President Rodrigo Duterte declared he will no longer pursue a ceasefire with communist rebels. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 8, 2020
