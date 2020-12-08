Ilang siklista lumalabag sa batas trapiko sa EDSA

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Ilang siklista ang nakitang lumabag sa batas trapiko sa kahabaan ng EDSA, Martes ng umaga.

Sa may Balintawak-Cloverleaf northbound lane, ilang mga kariton, bisikleta at kuliglig ang nakitang nagka-counterflow kahit na may kasalubong na mga sasakyan.

May ilang bikers din sa bahagi ng Bagong Barrio U-turn slots ang nag-counter flow din. Sumasabay sila na tumatawid sa U-turn slot papunta sa outermost lane ng EDSA.

Marami ring siklista ang nakikipagpatintero sa bus na walang suot na safety gear tulad ng helmet, reflectorized vest at iba pa.

May iba na imbes sa gilid ng EDSA dumaan ay sa gitnang lane sila nagbibisikleta.

Ayon sa Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), mamadaliin na nila ang paglalatag ng guidelines sa mga nagba-bike at nagmomotorsiklo sa EDSA.

- TeleRadyo 8 Disyembre 2020