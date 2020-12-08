Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Ilang COVID-19 survivors nakakaramdam pa rin ng sintomas matapos gumaling

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 08 2020 09:00 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Kahit gumaling na sa COVID-19, may mga pasyenteng nakakaramdam pa rin ng ilang sintomas. Sino ang madalas makaranas nito at paano ba ito ginagamot? Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Martes, 8 Disyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Covid-19   Covid-19 pandemic   Post-Covid syndrome   coronavirus disease   World Health Organization   TV Patrol   Raphael Bosano  