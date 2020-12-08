Home  >  News

Duterte wants free COVID-19 tests in gov't hospitals, health centers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 08 2020 10:44 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte is pushing for free COVID-19 tests in the country's government hospitals and health centers.

Meanwhile, the country's vaccine czar says the Philippines may get a share of the anti-coronavirus drugs from Australia and China. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 8, 2020
 
