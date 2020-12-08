Duterte wants free COVID-19 tests in gov't hospitals, health centers
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 08 2020 10:44 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Rodrigo Duterte, COVID-19 test, coronavirus test, free coronavirus test, free COVID-19 test, mass testing
- /video/news/12/08/20/just-for-show-duterte-administrations-human-rights-efforts-draw-flak
- /life/12/08/20/alamin-mga-sintomas-ng-holiday-heart-syndrome
- /business/12/08/20/nomura-sees-ph-growth-disappointment-in-2021-new-rate-cuts
- /business/12/08/20/japan-cabinet-oks-707-billion-new-stimulus-to-fight-virus
- /overseas/12/08/20/india-could-authorize-covid-19-vaccines-in-weeks-300-million-on-priority-list