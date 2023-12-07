Home > News Suspect in Marawi blast a former MSU student: police ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 07 2023 11:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Sunday bombing of the Mindanao State University was carried out by one of its former students, according to authorities. Police say one of the suspects was once enrolled in the university’s engineering course. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 7, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight MSU Marawi Mindanao State University MSU blast