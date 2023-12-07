Home  >  News

Suspect in Marawi blast a former MSU student: police

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2023 11:17 PM

The Sunday bombing of the Mindanao State University was carried out by one of its former students, according to authorities.

Police say one of the suspects was once enrolled in the university’s engineering course. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 7, 2023
