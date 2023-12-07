Home  >  News

SMNI hosts Badoy, Celiz to appeal their detention in House of Representatives

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2023 11:20 PM

Two hosts of the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) intend to appeal their detention at the House of Representatives.

A congressional panel cited them in contempt for their refusal to answer questions and their alleged disrespectful behavior. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 7, 2023
