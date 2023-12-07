Safety signs on Antique highway missing before bus crash: spokesman

Watch more on iWantTFC

Construction safety signs on a highway in Hamtic, Antique were missing before a Ceres bus plunged into a ravine in the area, a bus spokesman said Thursday.

"Actually, may construction sa portion na 'yun, dun sa area. Sa mga reports na nanggagaling sa media ay tila nawalan 'yung mga safety signages doon sa lugar habang nagkakaroon ng construction," Dindo Danao, Ceres Bus spokesperson, said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He noted that the governor had already requested for a detour because of the ongoing construction.

This handout photo taken on December 5, 2023 and released on December 6 by the Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office shows rescue personnel working at the scene where a bus plunged into a ravine in Hamtic, Antique. Seventeen people were killed when a passenger bus careered off a road and plunged down a mountain in the central Philippines, an official said December 6. Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction And Management Office handout/AFP

"Alam ng mga tao at officials natin na 'yung lugar na 'yun ay talagang mapanganib. Pasulong 'yung area na 'yun kung saan bumagsak 'yung bus," he added.

Governor Rhodora Cadiao earlier said they have asked the national government's help for ensuring safety in the area, as many accidents have occurred there before.

"I call that place 'killer curve'... it was already the second Ceres bus that fell off there," she said in a separate interview.

"With the many number of deaths that road must be abandoned... and make another road to make that area safe."

At least 17 people were killed after the Ceres bus careered off a road on a "killer curve" and plunged down a mountain Tuesday afternoon.

A survivor earlier said the bus driver had stopped the vehicle and appeared to fix something under the bus before continuing. She said the bus seemed to accelerate before it plunged down the mountain.

Vallacar Transit, which owns Ceres bus, has placed all 12 bus units under voluntary suspension while investigation is ongoing.

Vallacar is footing the medical bills of all the injured and will be providing burial assistance for the deceased, Danao said.



