PH fishing banca destroyed in allision with Chinese vessel; 5 rescued

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Coast Guard has rescued 5 Filipino fishermen whose boat was destroyed after an alleged allision with a Chinese bulk carrier in waters near Paluan, Occidental Mindoro last Tuesday.

Speaking to TeleRadyo Serbisyo, FBCA Ruel J boat owner Jaziel Juano said the banca was tied to a payao, a type of fish aggregating device, when the larger vessel bore down on them.

"Nakatali lang sila sa payao nung hapon habang naghihintay ng dilim para mangilaw sa pangisda. Hindi nila akalain dahil payao nga ang tinalian nila na sila ang target ng vessel," Juano said.

"Nung malapit na talaga, nung alam nilang babanggain, ibinaba 'yung service namin na bangka, duon sila sumampa para makalayo sa barko na papalapit. Tumalsik sila sa impact kahit nandun na sila sa bangka," she added.

"Sira ang bangka, pati mga gamit sa bangka ubos."

She said the crew spotted people on the bulk carrier who only looked at them as the foreign vessel continued its journey.

All 5 crew were rescued by Philippine authorities. They were identified as Junrey Sardan, Ryan Jay Daus, Bryan Pangatungam, Cristian Arizala, and Joshua Barbas.

Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Occidental Mindoro

Capt. Edyson Abanilla, Coast Guard Oriental Mindoro commander, said the boat captain identified the vessel that rammed their banca as the Tai Hang 8.

"Nakausap natin yung kapitan ng fishing boat. Ito ay nangyari 25 nautical miles west of Paluan, Occidental Mindoro. Part siya ng West Philippine Sea pero 'yan ay nautical highway."

"Sinabi ng boat captain na Tai Hang (ang nakabangga). Nag back trace tayo ng mga dumadaan nung oras na 'yun and nakita natin nga po natin na itong si Tai Hang 8 ay talagang dumaan nung oras na 'yun at nakita natin na medyo malapit position niya sa isang fishing banca."

He said the alleged allision happened at 4:05 p.m. in broad daylight.

In the interview, Abanilla questioned why the MV Tai Hang 8, a Chinese vessel, did not stop to help the Filipino fishermen.

He noted that under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, it is the responsibility of any vessel that witnesses an incident at sea to come to the aid of the ailing vessel

"What more po kung ikaw ang nakabangga," he said.

He said that as part of procedure, Philippine authorities have already conducted an investigation and informed higher headquarters. He said the PCG will inform the flag state of the foreign vessel involved about the destruction caused to the Philippine fishing boat.

"Ang flag state ng Tai Hang 8 ay China. Cargo vessel ito," he said.