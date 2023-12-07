LOOK: 'Detention quarters' for SMNI's Celiz

Watch more on iWantTFC

A lawyer has shared photos of the detention quarters of SMNI host Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz, who was cited in contempt and detained by the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Franchises.

Photos and video taken by Atty. Mark Tolentino showed Celiz resting in the conference room of the Legislative Security Building.

Celiz and fellow SMNI host Lorraine Badoy were cited in contempt by the House Committee on Legislative Franchises Tuesday for “refusal to answer question in a relevant inquiry” and “acting in a disrespectful manner”.

The panel was investigating allegations of fake news peddling and red-tagging against the two SMNI hosts. Celiz previously insinuated on air that House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez allegedly spent P1.8 billion on his travels for 2023.

He later admitted that he failed to vet the information relayed to him supposedly by a Senate employee.

Meanwhile, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said medical staff are monitoring the 2 hosts after they went on hunger strike.