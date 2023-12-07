How DepEd plans to fix PH education woes

Watch more on iWantTFC

How will the Department of Education fix the country's education woes?

The 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) showed Filipino students aged 15 years old were still lagging behind in math, reading and science compared to learners from other countries.



Mean scores showed that Filipino students garnered 356 points in science, 347 in reading, and 355 in math. In PISA 2022, the mean score for math among OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries were 472 points, 476 in reading and, 485 in science.

The study showed Philippine learners' 2022 results "were about the same as in 2018 in mathematics, reading and science."

"From 2018 to 2022, kahit papaano hindi tayo lalong. nagworsen in terms of results. Naging stagnant nga tayo. Going forward...there's really nowhere to go but to improve on these results," DepEd Undersecretary Michael Wesley Poa said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The DepEd official cited a host of factors for the study results: curriculum, teaching qualities, learner well-being and even the socioeconomic situation of both teachers and learners especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hindi talaga in-expect ng DepEd na magiging maganda ang resulta ng PISA. Itong PISA ay pandemic PISA," he said.

He said DepEd's national recovery program aims to address these issues via separate reading, math and science programs, a national learning camp and catchup Fridays.

He said the Matatag curriculum also seeks to decongest the current curriculum.

"Sa ating curriculum review, masyadong congested 'yung ating naging curriculum ngayon which means napakaraming learning competencies na kailangang ma-master nung bata na nagiging imposibleng ma-master nung bata. That’s why dine-congest 'yung ating curriculum para mabawasan 'yung learning competencies at dun tayo sa mga foundational at fundamentals, 'yung math, science and English," he said.

"Ang gusto natin by 2025 makakita tayo ng improvement. Mahirap magsabi kung significant ang improvement kasi reforms really take time."