Happy Christmas: Why gov't restored cash aid for 700,000 families

It's going to be a happy Christmas for some 700,000 Filipino families after their cash benefits under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) were restored by government.

House of Representatives committee on poverty alleviation chairperson Michael "Mikee" Romero said the 700,000 families or close to 3 million Filipinos were delisted by DSWD starting February 2023.

Launched in 2007, the conditional cash transfer program gives conditional cash grants to the "poorest of the poor" - indigent families who have kids ages 14 years old and below.

In the interview, Romero said a group of former 4Ps beneficiaries appealed their delisting.

"Wala naman yumaman sa kanila...Kailangang-kailangan ng kababayan natin ito," he said.

He said the restored benefits will be retroactive from February 2023 to December 2023 and deposited by DSWD to beneficiaries' accounts before Christmas.