Fewer storms in PH this year due to El Nino: PAGASA

The El Nino phenomenon has already brought changes to Philippine weather patterns this year, with only 10 storms entering the country so far, a weather forecaster said Thursday.

PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said the easterlies - warm winds blowing from the Pacific - will bring hot weather in a large portion of the country while the Amihan will cool down Northern Luzon, bringing cloudy skies with light rains over Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao.

He noted there have been 10 storms in the Philippines this year so far -- just half of the annual average of 19 to 20.

"Weird po, epekto 'yan ng El Nino...Sa area natin na kaunti lang ang moisture, hindi nabubuo kahit low pressure area kasi ang moisture sa atin napupunta sa kabilang side, sa bandang Amerika naiipon. Dulot yan ng El Nino," he said.

