Detained SMNI hosts on hunger strike; House panel chair reacts

There is a fast way for SMNI hosts Jeffrey Celiz and Lorraine Badoy to be released from detention at the House of Representatives, according to House Committee on Legislative Franchises Chairperson Rep. Gus Tambunting.

In an interview with House reporters on Thursday, December 7, Tambunting said they simply have to answer the questions of the committee in relation to SMNI's alleged fake news peddling and red-tagging.

Badoy and Celiz were cited in contempt by the committee last Tuesday for "refusing to answer question in a relevant inquiry" and for "acting in a disrespectful manner."

Celiz refused to name his source who supposedly gave the erroneous information on House Speaker Martin Romualdez's alleged P1.8 billion travel expenses. Badoy, meanwhile, gave inconsistent responses on questions regarding her show's advertisers.

In protest to their detention, the two SMNI hosts refused to eat and took only water since 1 p.m. Wednesday. Their lawyer said they will continue the "hunger strike" until released from house detention.