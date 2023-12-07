Bato backs SMNI: 'Walang takot, dapat suportahan'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa on Thursday praised Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) News Channel for helping the military in lashing out against the communist underground movement.

Dela Rosa praised SMNI, which is affiliated with Filipino televangelist Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, for helping the government in its campaign against communist rebels.

"'Yan lang ang radio station na nakita kong, in fairness, talagang lumalaban sa CPP-NPA-NDF. Walang takot. Kaya dapat 'yan ang suportahan natin."

"Sobrang laki nang naitulong nila sa counterinsurgency."

The senator refused to talk about the ongoing inquiry by the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Franchises into allegations of fake news peddling and red-tagging by SMNI.

He said any move to revoke SMNI's franchise would eventually end up in the Senate.

Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel earlier said there is a "big possibility" that the House would revoke SMNI News Channel's broadcast franchise for several violations including allegedly spreading lies about House Speaker Martin Romualdez's travel expenses, which allegedly reached P1.8 billion in just one year.