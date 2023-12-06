AFP chief on peace talks: 'Full support kami kay Presidente'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner said on Wednesday, December 6 that the military is giving its "full support" to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. following his recent grant of amnesty to former communist rebels.

Brawner made the statement after media reports quoted him as saying some soldiers shared the stance of Vice President Sara Duterte, who recently urged Marcos to review his amnesty proclamations and opposed an agreement to restart peace talks with communist rebels.

The AFP chief declined to elaborate on the reports, saying, "Huwag na, para hindi ma-divide."