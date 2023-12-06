Home > News AFP chief on peace talks: 'Full support kami kay Presidente' ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 07 2023 01:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner said on Wednesday, December 6 that the military is giving its "full support" to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. following his recent grant of amnesty to former communist rebels. Brawner made the statement after media reports quoted him as saying some soldiers shared the stance of Vice President Sara Duterte, who recently urged Marcos to review his amnesty proclamations and opposed an agreement to restart peace talks with communist rebels. The AFP chief declined to elaborate on the reports, saying, "Huwag na, para hindi ma-divide." Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber AFP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Romeo Brawner, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, NDFP, ANC promo Read More: AFP Armed Forces of the Philippines Romeo Brawner Ferdinand Marcos Jr NDFP