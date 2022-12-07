Kaso ng mga di tugmang cause of death sa drug war iniimbestigahan

Watch more on iWantTFC

Iniimbestigahan na ng National Bureau of Investigation ang ilan pang kaso ng umano'y maling nakalagay na cause of death sa mga death certificate ng ilang sangkot sa drug war. Una nang ipinag-utos ng Court of Appeals na iwasto ang sanhi ng pagkamatay ng isang batang pumanaw sa giyera kontra droga. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 7 Disyembre 2022