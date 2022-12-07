Home  >  News

Kaso ng mga di tugmang cause of death sa drug war iniimbestigahan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2022 07:39 PM

Iniimbestigahan na ng National Bureau of Investigation ang ilan pang kaso ng umano'y maling nakalagay na cause of death sa mga death certificate ng ilang sangkot sa drug war. Una nang ipinag-utos ng Court of Appeals na iwasto ang sanhi ng pagkamatay ng isang batang pumanaw sa giyera kontra droga. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 7 Disyembre 2022

