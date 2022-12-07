Home > News Kaso ng mga di tugmang cause of death sa drug war iniimbestigahan ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 07 2022 07:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Iniimbestigahan na ng National Bureau of Investigation ang ilan pang kaso ng umano'y maling nakalagay na cause of death sa mga death certificate ng ilang sangkot sa drug war. Una nang ipinag-utos ng Court of Appeals na iwasto ang sanhi ng pagkamatay ng isang batang pumanaw sa giyera kontra droga. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 7 Disyembre 2022 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news war on drugs death certificate Department of Justice National Bureau of Investigation Racquel Fortun /video/news/12/07/22/hustisya-hiling-ng-kaanak-ng-binatilyong-binugbog-sa-qc/news/12/07/22/sara-duterte-deped-to-look-into-colegio-de-agustin-brawl/sports/12/07/22/uaap-nu-coach-to-competition-look-out-for-baclaan/business/12/07/22/mga-tsuper-di-dama-ang-pagdami-ng-trabaho-sa-transportasyon/business/12/07/22/sss-gsis-to-be-removed-from-maharlika-fund-lawmaker