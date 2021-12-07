Home  >  News

Teleradyo

Bangka lumubog sa Surigao City, 5 nailigtas

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2021 10:16 AM | Updated as of Dec 07 2021 10:31 AM

MAYNILA—Palubog na sa dagat ang bahagi ng isang pampasaherong bangka nang ma-rescue ng Philippine Coast Guard sa Kabo Island, Surigao City.

Lulan nito ang 4 na pasahero at ang operator ng bangka na humingi ng tulong nang magkaaberya sa biyahe noong Sabado.

Galing silang Barangay Buenavista, Surigao City papunta sa Barangay Balibayon.

Sa parte ng Kabo Island, nasira ang likuran ng bangka dahil sa malalakas na hangin at hampas ng alon.

Ayon sa Coast Guard, bumiyahe pa rin ang bangka sa kabila ng pagkakasuspinde ng mga biyahe dahil sa gale warning dahil sa sama ng panahon.

Walang nasaktan sa insidente at ligtas nakauwi ang 5 sakay ng bangka

Paalala ng Coast Guard, laging sundin ang mga inilalabas na gale warning tuwing may namo-monitor na sama ng panahon o malalaki ang alon sa dagat para maiwasan ang mga ganitong insidente.
