Home  >  News

28 Metro Manila schools resume in-person classes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2021 12:01 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Over two dozen public schools in Metro Manila resumed in-person classes after nearly two years of distance learning.

Some parents are still wary of having their kids return to classrooms. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 6, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Metro Manila   education   face to face classes   DepEd  