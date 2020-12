Supreme Court Associate Justice Leonen facing impeachment complaint

Watch also in iWantTFC

An impeachment complaint was filed at the House of Representatives against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

The complaint was endorsed by a congressman who's related to defeated vice presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. But the lawyer who helped to file the complaint denies it's being orchestrated by Marcos, whose 2016 election protest is being handled by Leonen at the Presidential Electoral Tribunal. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 7, 2020