Rights group scoffs at Duterte's vow to uphold human rights

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2020 10:46 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte addressed a government-sponsored summit and once again insisted he's committed to upholding human rights. 

He made the vow as officials of his administration's anti-communist task force are sued by a party-list lawmaker for tagging her as a communist terrorist.- The World Tonight, ANC, December 7, 2020
 
