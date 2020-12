Participants in WHO clinical vaccine trial may reach 15,000: official

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The number of participants needed for the World Health organization's multi-country clinical trial for COVID-19 vaccines may reach up to 15,000, an official said Monday.

WHO's Solidarity Trial in the Philippines might begin in January, said Dr. Nina Gloriani, head of the Department of Science and Technology’s vaccine technical panel.

"Meron tayong pinaghahandaan na 4,000 participants pero baka madagdagan pa ito hanggang 10,000-15,000. Malalaman ngayong linggo kung ilan ang kakayanin," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We're preparing for 4,000 participants but it may go up to 10,000-15,000. We will know this week how many the trial can handle.)

Participants must be healthy, must not have received antibodies, and must not have contracted COVID-19 among other conditions, Gloriani said.

The clinical trial's interim analysis will last 3 to 6 months while the inoculated person will be monitored up to 2 years, she added.

"Titingnan kung ang kanilang antibody response ay bababa. Kailangan tingnan lahat yun baka may iba pang side effects," she said.

(Their antibody response and side effects will be observed.)

The WHO Solidarity Trial is separate from the clinical trials planned by independent vaccine developers.