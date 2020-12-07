Palace denies hand in impeachment bid vs Supreme Court's Leonen

Watch also in iWantTFC

Malacañang denied Monday any involvement in an impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, whom President Rodrigo Duterte's ally former Sen. Bongbong Marcos earlier sought to take out of his election protest.

"Hindi ko po alam kung kaninong project 'yan," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said of the complaint before the House of Representatives.

(I don't know whose project that is.)

Asked if the bid had the backing of Duterte, his spokesman said, "Absolutely not."

Leonen is one of the 3 remaining appointees of Duteret's predecessor Benigno Aquino III to the tribunal—the others being Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas Bernabe and Associate Justice Benjamin Caguioa.

In 2018, Duterte had backed the impeachment of then Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, who was appointed by Aquino, after she opposed the killings in his anti-narcotics drive.

The complaint against Leonen was endorsed by Ilocos Norte 2nd District Rep. Angelo Barba, cousin of Marcos whose electoral protest against Vice President Leni Robredo remained pending at the Presidential Electoral Tribunal. The Supreme Court sits as the PET.

The PET earlier junked Marcos' inhibition plea against Leonen. The tribunal also asked the Office of the Solicitor General to explain why it should not be held in contempt after accusing the judge of bias.