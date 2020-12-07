Foreign fiancé entry unlikely without COVID-19 vaccine: Palace

Watch also in iWantTFC

The ban on the entry of Filipinos' foreign fiancés into the country is unlikely to be eased for now, Malacañang said Monday.

"Tapatan po para walang umaasa, hanggang banned pa po ang tourist visas, I don’t think there can be a way for them to come in," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters.

"Ang pag-asa na lang po natin, may bakuna na," added Roque, who is also the spokesman of the inter-agency task force heading the country's pandemic response.

(I will be honest with you so no one will expect, until tourist visas are banned, I don’t think there can be a way for them to come in. Our only hope is a vaccine.)

