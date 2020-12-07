Home  >  News

Duterte, Duque willing to take COVID-19 vaccine once available

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2020 10:51 PM

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the country's COVID-19 vaccination program may start next March as more vaccine developers hurdle regulatory requirements for clinical trials.

Duque and President Rodrigo Duterte himself are willing to be inoculated first to allay public fears over the safety of the vaccine. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 7, 2020
