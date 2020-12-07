Duque urges lawmakers to review health chief ex-officio posts

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Health Secretary Francisco Duque said on Monday urged lawmakers to scrutinize ex-officio designations of his post as he currently sits in more than 60 committees and task force.

"I think it’s all by legislation. I would like to suggest our legislators to carefully look at all these ex-officio designations as this could affect the effectiveness of the Secretary of Health," he told ANC's Headstart.

President Rodrigo Duterte has several times defended Duque from critics, some of whom were senators, who have called for his resignation for his "failure of leadership" in addressing the pandemic and corruption in PhilHealth, in which he sits as chairman of the board.

"The President knows my track record…and I have spent a great deal of my life serving with integrity, competence and he understands where I’m coming from," Duque said.