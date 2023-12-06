Home  >  News

PH Navy says fewer Chinese ships currently in Julian Felipe Reef

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 06 2023 10:35 PM

The Philippine Navy rejected suggestions that it deployed ships to drive away Chinese vessels swarming the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 6, 2023
